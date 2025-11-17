Oyo unveils holistic programme for ‘Vibing December’ festivities

The Oyo State Government, in partnership with a wide range of private and corporate organisers, on Monday announced the complete programme for Vibing December, also known as Faaji December, a month-long celebration designed to round off 2025 in high spirits and usher in the new year across the state.

During a press conference held at the Cultural Centre in Ibadan, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, explained that the initiative would generate extensive business opportunities for residents throughout the yuletide period.

Olatunbosun emphasised that the festivities would not be limited to Ibadan, but would instead be held simultaneously in various parts of Oyo State.

He assured the public that adequate security measures had been put in place to protect lives and property before, during and after the celebrations.

The commissioner confirmed that the carnival and its associated events will run from December 1, 2025, to January 2, 2026, transforming the state into a vibrant hub of cultural expression and entertainment.

He noted that corporate sponsors and cultural groups would be contributing to a wide range of activities. Nigerian Breweries PLC will stage its Legendary December experience, featuring beer villages set up at designated centres from December 4, 2025, until January 2, 2026.

According to him, D Fantasyland will host its variety programme at the Recreation Club open field in Sabo, Ibadan, from December 24 to 26, while the University of Ibadan open field will host the Ojude UI celebration on December 20, accompanied by artistes’ hangouts and musical concerts.

He said the month-long programme will also feature the Amala Cuisine Exhibition, organised by the Amala Festival on December 6, as well as the Ogbomoso Cradle Carnival, scheduled by the Ogbomoso Community to run from December 18 to 22.

“The Oyo Durbar is set to take place on December 27, while the Amaland Festival and the Atewolara Festival will both be held at the National Museum in Aleshinloye, Ibadan, on December 14.

“In addition, JAGZ Hotel and the Hoteliers Association will host a series of variety shows and Hotel Vibes events throughout the festive season.

“The celebrations will also include the Faaji Cruise, featuring celebrity appearances and organised by Royal Cruise Entertainment on the Eleyele River, alongside a fashion exhibition presented by Ibadan Fashion Rising.”

