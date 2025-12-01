guardin-logo

PAC Asset reaffirms commitment to wealth creation at 2025 Isimi Lagos Polo Festival

By : Guardian Nigeria

Date: 1 December 2025 8:46am WAT

ISIMI Lagos

ISIMI Lagos Polo Festival

PAC Asset Management Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to wealth creation and legacy building at the 2025 Isimi Lagos Polo Festival where it participated as a sponsor of the event that spotlights luxury, sustainability and investment opportunities in Nigeria.

The festival, held on November 29, 2025, brought together industry leaders, high-net-worth investors, innovators and cultural influencers at Africa’s first wellness- and polo-inspired country estate. It featured polo tournaments, art and design exhibitions and networking sessions aimed at showcasing the intersection of sport, lifestyle, sustainable real estate and long-term economic prospects.

PAC Asset Management said its participation aligns with the company’s mission of creating, preserving and managing wealth across generations.

Managing Director, Dele Ige, said the festival provides a platform where innovation, luxury and long-term value creation converge.

The company used the event to engage investors seeking diversified and future-focused investment opportunities. Through its exhibition booth and hospitality activities, it highlighted its wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutional clients.

Deborah Ewuola, Head of Wealth Management at PAC Asset Management, said the event attracts people who understand the importance of long-term financial planning and legacy building.

This year’s edition of the Isimi Lagos Polo Festival reinforced the estate’s growing profile as a leading West African showcase for sustainable living, tourism and real estate innovation.

Founder of Isimi Lagos, Wale Ayilara, said the project represents a model of how luxury, environmental consciousness and community-focused development can be integrated to attract investment and tourism.

PAC Asset Management said its sponsorship reflects its support for platforms that promote economic growth, responsible investment and long-term prosperity.

