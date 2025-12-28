US airstrike: PANDEF, groups seek comprehensive security in Nigeria

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) and other stakeholders in the South-South have called for a holistic approach to security and lasting peace nationwide.

The groups have also commended the recent airstrikes by the United States (U.S.) military against terrorist targets in Nigeria.

The U.S. military had on Christmas Day launched what President Donald Trump described as a “powerful and deadly” series of airstrikes against Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Sokoto State, describing the operation as a “sword of justice” aimed at protecting persecuted Christians.

Reacting, PANDEF spokesperson, Dr Obiuwevbi Ominimini, said the apex regional body welcomed any genuine effort aimed at restoring peace and development in Nigeria, lamenting, however, that insecurity had persisted for over a decade.

He noted that thousands of Nigerians had remained in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps for more than 11 years due to insurgency, describing the situation as “unheard of and deeply unfair.”

Ominimini stressed that insecurity in one part of the country inevitably affects the entire nation. “In development studies, it is stated that crisis anywhere is crisis everywhere,” he said.

He further alleged that persons displaced from Boko Haram–affected areas had migrated to other regions, including the South-South, contributing to rising cases of kidnapping and criminality.

“Today, forests in parts of the Niger Delta are reportedly occupied by kidnappers. What PANDEF seeks is total security and peace across Nigeria,” he added.

According to him, the U.S. intervention was commendable, urging the Federal Government to strengthen collaboration with the American authorities. “Nigeria should broaden its horizon and work closely with the U.S. government to flush out insurgents, not only in the North but across the country,” he said.

Similarly, YEAC-Nigeria commended the U.S. government but urged closer cooperation with Nigerian security agencies, particularly in intelligence gathering, to ensure more precise strikes in future operations.

The advocacy group expressed concern that some of the bombs allegedly landed in civilian settlements, calling on Nigerian authorities to investigate the impact of the airstrikes on affected communities in Sokoto State.

YEAC-Nigeria also urged the government to conduct a comprehensive impact assessment, including possible health implications, and to provide adequate compensation to members of the affected Jabo community, including the repair or replacement of damaged civilian infrastructure and property.

The Executive Director of YEAC-Nigeria, Dr Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, said reports indicated that some targets were allegedly missed during the December 25 airstrike, with bombs falling in the Jabo community, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“Although no casualties have been reported, the incident raises serious concerns about potential human rights violations,” he said.

Meanwhile, a public affairs analyst, Derateide Robison, described the U.S. strike on terrorists in Nigeria as a positive step towards ending religious extremism and barbarism in parts of northern Nigeria.

He congratulated “peace-loving Nigerians” and urged the U.S. to extend its actions to alleged sponsors and sympathisers of terrorism.

“These include those within religious hierarchies, as well as elements in the military and government circles,” he said.