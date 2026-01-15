Pharmacists key to navigating global health challenges – Ezemonye

Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, has emphasized the increasingly critical role of pharmacists in addressing global health challenges and navigating evolving healthcare systems.

Speaking during the 15th Oath-Taking and Induction Ceremony for 149 pharmacy graduates of the institution, Prof. Ezemonye said the graduates are not just dispensers of medicines, but caregivers, educators, researchers, and vital links in the chain of healthcare delivery.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the pharmacy induction ceremony marks not only the culmination of years of rigorous academic training but also the beginning of a lifelong journey of service, integrity and impact.

While admonishing the graduates to embrace professionalism, Ezemonye said, “You are entering the profession at a pivotal time. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the vital role of pharmacists in public health, from vaccine distribution to patient education. It also revealed gaps in our systems, gaps that your generation must help close. You are called to be reformers, innovators, and leaders.”

Prof. Ezemonye said the graduates have been equipped not only with knowledge but also with a sense of social responsibility.

“Build bridges that connect care with compassion, innovation with equity and knowledge with kindness. Raise hope by being present, competent, and humane. In doing so, you will not only advance the profession, but you will uplift humanity.

“As you go forth, remember our motto: Knowledge and Excellence. Let these principles guide you. Seek continuous learning, uphold the highest standards of practice, and serve with selflessness,” Ezemonye said.