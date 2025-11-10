Police intensify FCT church patrols to prevent crime in ember months

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has intensified proactive crime prevention efforts through special patrol operations around churches and border communities, in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Miller G. Dantawaye.

This may not be out of directive from President Bola Tinubu, who ordered security chiefs to ensure the safety of all Nigerians, especially following the accusation by the United States President, Donald Trump, who claimed that Christians are being killed and described it as genocide.

According to a statement signed by Josephine Adeh, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, on Monday, the patrol conducted on 9 November 2025 was led by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit in collaboration with personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), local hunters, and vigilante groups.

She said, “The operation covered forested and border areas linking Bwari to Kaduna State, Bwari to Niger State, and Gwagwalada to Niger State.

“Running from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the exercise aimed to strengthen public confidence, deter criminal activities, and ensure that worshippers can attend religious services without fear of harassment or attack.

“During the patrol, church leaders in the affected communities were engaged and reassured of the Command’s unwavering commitment to their safety. They were also advised on proactive security measures, such as limiting late-night activities, maintaining regular contact with security agencies, and promptly reporting suspicious persons or movements.”

According to the statement, CP Dantawaye has further directed the blocking of identified access routes often exploited by criminal elements as part of intelligence-led preventive measures. Strategic security posts within forested areas remain active and under constant supervision.

The Command emphasised that safety remains a shared responsibility and urged residents to stay vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate fully with security agencies.

For emergencies or information, the public is advised to contact the FCT Police Command via the following numbers: 08032003913, 08068587311, the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) on 08107314192, or the Public Relations Officer on 07038979348.

CP Dantawaye assured residents that the FCT remains safe, adding that the Command will continue to adopt dynamic strategies to maintain peace and ensure a crime-free environment for all.

In other news, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, on Monday, charged newly promoted officers to perform their duties with integrity and fairness to the people of the state.

He stated this while decorating the newly promoted officers with new ranks at the Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Ogunlowo, in a statement made available to newsmen by the force’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, in Abeokuta, the state capital, tasked the officers to be dedicated and discharge their duties professionally in the new positions.

Those elevated to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police include Stephen Dapo Ojekunle, Emmanuel T. Falade, Tinuola Juliet Balogun, Gbadamosi Kazeem Babatunde, and Temitope Fapounda.

Out of the nine officers promoted, those promoted to Superintendent of Police (SPs) include Ajayi Moses and Okhuegbe Philip, while Oyebola Oluwatoyin, Alice Adebo, and Ajayi Abimbola, who serves as Secretary to the Commissioner of Police, were promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs).