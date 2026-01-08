Police invite ‘JustAdetoun’ for allegedly defaming Ogun governor

The Ogun State Police Command has invited a popular rights activist and social critic, Adetoun Onajobi, also known as JustAdetoun, for allegedly defaming the personality of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Boluwatife Babaseyi, told newsmen yesterday that she had been invited, adding further that her lawyer reached out to the police.

According to him, the police are expecting her to honour the invitation any moment from now. He said, “We have invited her and are expecting her to honour the invitation. But her lawyer has reached out to us. I will feed you back immediately if there’s any development.” Adetoun, an Ogun-born activist, recently attacked the personality of the governor in a series of videos posted on her social media handles.

The attacks followed the accident involving the Nigerian-British professional boxer, Anthony Joshua, in December 2025. The former heavyweight champion lost his two friends and trainers in the accident when their sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary truck along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Adetoun, while criticising the governor, alleged that Joshua and his friends were abandoned by the state and had to be taken care of by the Lagos State government.

She alleged further that the state had no single functional ambulance, adding that she had done about 700 cases with Ogun without an ambulance being provided.

In one of the videos, Adetoun accused Abiodun of impregnating people, alleging further that the only thing he knows how to do well is partying. In one of the clips, she further alleged that the governor is an expert in embezzling public funds and seizing people’s properties.