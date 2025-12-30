Portuguese envoy urges global campaign for Calabar carnival

• First Bank introduces 500-seater bleacher

Portugal’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Paulo Santos, has urged organisers of Carnival Calabar to start a global campaign to raise awareness of the festival and attract more international visitors.



The envoy made the call during the flag-off of the Bikers Carnival, a major activity that takes place during the festival. Earlier, Mr Santos told journalists that the carnival’s organisation and turnout made it look like a festival that had been held for 200 or 2,000 years. He, however, said that many people in Europe and Africa were not aware of the festival, despite its scale.



“I know that you have been doing this for 20 years, but it looks like you’ve been doing it for 200 or 2,000 because of the level of professionalism and the attendance that you have here.



“A lot of people are not aware that this festival exists and how good it is,” he said. Recalling historical ties between Portugal and the area, the envoy said Portuguese sailors were in the region more than 550 years ago. He said the major reason was that Calabar, which meant ‘the quiet harbour’ in Portuguese, was a calming space for the sailors during their travels.



He praised the hospitality of the people and described Nigeria’s strength as its diversity. “Whoever thinks that Nigeria is monolithic is very wrong. There’s a huge variety,” he said.

The ambassador pledged to encourage other diplomats to visit the carnival during their vacations. The Chairman of the Carnival Commission, Gabe Onah, described the theme as a symbolic connection with history. Also, recalling the Portuguese presence in Calabar centuries ago, he praised the carnival as a bridge between the past and present.

MEANWHILE, First Bank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider, has officially announced its sponsorship of the Carnival Calabar & Festival 2025, unveiling a landmark addition set to redefine the carnival experience — the first-ever private premium seating area at the event.



The highlight of First Bank’s participation is the construction of a 500-seater premium bleacher, designed to provide comfort, safety, and an elevated viewing experience for carnival enthusiasts.



Speaking on the sponsorship, the Acting Group Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank, Olayinka Ijabiyi, noted that the carnival aligns with the Bank’s First@Arts Initiative, a platform dedicated to supporting the creative arts value chain across Nigeria.