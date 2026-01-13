Presidential tax committee commends Kogi’s progress in tax reform

The Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in Nigeria has commended the Kogi State Government for domesticating the Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Law as part of Nigeria’s ongoing tax reforms.

The Chairman of the committee, Taiwo Oyedele, made this known in his report of the Joint Revenue Board, following the passage of the Harmonised Taxes and Levies Law by Bayelsa State, with the JRB describing the development as a major milestone in the modernisation of tax administration across the country.

According to the report by the Joint Revenue Board, Kogi State was listed among early adopters of the harmonised tax framework in Nigeria alongside Anambra, Ekiti, Gombe, Nasarawa, Plateau and Zamfara, reinforcing the state’s leadership role in the implementation of tax reform in the country.

The Joint Revenue Board in its report said, “Harmonised tax laws are designed to eliminate multiple taxation by streamlining numerous pre-existing taxes into a clear and approved list, while outlawing illegal roadblocks and arbitrary tax collections in Nigeria.”

The Joint Revenue Board noted that the framework promotes transparency through reduction in cash handling, increased use of technology and stronger safeguards against revenue leakages.

The Board also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of state governments and their internal revenue services, including Kogi State, in driving reforms aligned with the national tax reform initiative championed by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the Board, “This law aligns the state’s tax administration with national standards, enhancing taxpayer confidence, improving compliance, and creating a more investor-friendly business environment.”

Reacting to the development, the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Hon. Ismaila Isah, confirmed that the new tax laws will strengthen the state’s revenue mobilisation efforts, reducing challenges related to multiple taxation and illegal levies.

Hon. Isah further stated that collaboration between the Joint Revenue Board and the state’s Internal Revenue Service, in adherence to the harmonised tax framework, underlines Kogi’s dedication to a transparent and efficient tax governance system that supports economic growth.

Recall that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo recently signed into law the Kogi State Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Law, 2025, aligning the state with the national harmonised tax framework championed by the Presidential Tax Committee and the Joint Revenue Board.