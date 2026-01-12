Kogi govt mourns death of three APC chieftains

The Kogi State Government has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of three distinguished political leaders and sons of the state.

The deceased are Hon. Onojah James Ignatius, Special Adviser to the Governor of Kogi State and former Chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area; Hon. Jatto Onimisi Suleiman, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor; and Alhaji Alih Atabo, APC Chairman of Anyigba Ward in Dekina Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in a statement on Monday, paid tribute to their dedication and service.

“These men served Kogi State and the All Progressives Congress with uncommon dedication, loyalty, and commitment. Hon. Onojah James Ignatius was a seasoned grassroots mobiliser and administrator whose passion for community development and good governance was evident in all his engagements.

“Hon. Jatto Onimisi Suleiman discharged his duties with humility, diligence, and an unwavering sense of responsibility, always placing the interest of the people above personal considerations.

“Alhaji Alih Atabo was a committed party stalwart whose devotion to the growth, unity, and progress of the APC at the ward level was exemplary.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Government and people of the state extend heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, associates, and the entire APC family.

“We also commiserate with the people of Igalamela, Okene, Dekina, and all those whose lives were touched by their selfless service.

“We deeply appreciate their invaluable contributions to the development of Kogi State and the strengthening of our great party. Their legacies of service, sacrifice, and dedication will continue to inspire us.

“May their souls rest in perfect peace, and may Almighty God grant their families the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses.”