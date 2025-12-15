Religious tolerance won’t be compromised in Ibadan, says Oba Ladoja

Oba (Dr) Rashidi Ladoja (Arasa I), Olubadan of Ibadanland, on Monday assured that religious freedom and tolerance will remain sacrosanct in Ibadan, with all adherents allowed to practice their faith without fear of molestation, intimidation, or persecution.

The assurance was given when worshippers of the Egungun Eleriko visited the Olubadan Palace at Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, to pay their courtesy call. The statement was contained in a press release issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Chief Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga.

The visit reflects the enduring commitment of Ibadan’s traditional institutions to maintain religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among diverse faith communities, reinforcing the city’s long-standing reputation as a model of interfaith harmony.

Addressing the visitors, Oba Ladoja described himself as a “father of all religions” and welcomed them to the palace like all other religious practitioners. He solicited their prayers for a successful reign, peaceful co-existence, security of life and property, and rapid economic recovery in Ibadanland.

“I need your prayers to sustain me, promote peaceful coexistence, and ensure the safety and prosperity of Ibadanland,” he said, emphasising that tolerance and harmony among all faiths would not be compromised during his reign.

Earlier, the leader of the Eleriko masquerade, Iyalode Atiba, noted that it had been the tradition from time immemorial for the masquerade society to support any Olubadan on the throne. She pledged the full backing of the Eleriko worshippers, promising that Oba Ladoja’s reign would witness unprecedented peace, religious harmony, protection of residents, and economic prosperity in Ibadanland.

The event was attended by several prominent traditional rulers, including Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba (Dr) Sefiu Olawale Oyebola Adeyeri III; Oba Salawudeen Amidu Ajibade, Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland; and Oba Dauda Abiodun Azees, Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland, alongside masquerade leaders and their followers.