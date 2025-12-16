Reps direct emergency works on collapsed Umuma Isiaku–Nkwerre Road

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Ministries of Works and Environment, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), the Ecological Fund Office, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to immediately mobilize contractors for emergency remedial works on the collapsed Umuma Isiaku–Nkwerre Road in Imo State.

In addition, the House urged the Ecological Fund Office to urgently allocate resources for comprehensive erosion control across all affected Ideato erosion sites, including Umuma Isiaku, Uruala, Obodoukwu, Isiokpe, Umuaghobe, Umueshi, and Amanato.

Lawmakers also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate relief and emergency supplies to families and communities displaced or cut off by the road collapse and ongoing erosion.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the member representing Ideato North/South federal constituency, during plenary on Tuesday.

Highlighting the urgency, Ugochinyere cited Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which mandates that the security and welfare of the people be the primary purpose of government.

He described the Umuma Isiaku–Nkwerre Road as a critical access route connecting Ideato South Local Government Area to Nkwerre LGA and other parts of Imo State, stressing that its collapse near St. Andrews Catholic Church, Umuma Isiaku, has left thousands of commuters and residents stranded.

Ugochinyere lamented the broader ecological crisis in Ideato, pointing to severe erosion sites in Uruala, Obodoukwu, Isiokpe, Umuaghobe, Umueshi, and Amanato, which have swallowed farmlands, homes, and public infrastructure.

“Disturbed that the road collapse has physically separated families, destroyed access to schools, markets, and farmlands, and forced total diversion to distant, dangerous routes through Owerri or Okigwe,” he said.

He warned that without urgent intervention, the communities may become completely inaccessible, with devastating humanitarian, economic, and security consequences.

Ugochinyere expressed concern over the delayed response of federal agencies despite repeated warnings and motions addressing the worsening ecological crisis.

Following the motion’s adoption, the House mandated the Committees on Works, Environment, NDDC, and Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to ensure compliance and report within four weeks for further legislative action.

The move underscores growing concern among federal lawmakers over Nigeria’s infrastructure vulnerabilities and the urgent need to protect communities from ecological disasters.