Rivers Assembly to remain in quarters auditorium ahead of Fubara’s budget presentation

The Rivers State House of Assembly has reaffirmed its decision to use the auditorium at the State House of Assembly quarters as its chamber to conduct legislative business.

The resolution was made during the 39th Legislative Sitting of the 3rd Session of the Tenth Assembly, where the House also witnessed the defection of 17 members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The motion for reaffirmation was moved by the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart, who cited Section 101 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which empowers the House to regulate its own procedures.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, also supported the motion, stating that “what makes an Assembly is the people and not the building.”

However, the decision is not unrelated to the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara’s, resolve to present the 2026 state appropriation bill at the just-completed Assembly Complex.

The Guardian recalled that on Monday, November 24, Fubara, after taking an inspection tour of the complex, expressed confidence that the 2026 Appropriation Bill will be presented to lawmakers in the newly reconstructed Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, which is expected to be completed by the end of December 2025.

The governor also reaffirmed his commitment to completing the project on schedule, allowing lawmakers to resume sitting in the Hallowed Chamber, and said that once completed, the Legislature will take responsibility for finishing the rest of the complex.

On Friday, 17 Members of the House who were elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Those who defected to the All Progressives Congress include the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol, the Majority Leader, Hon. Major Jack, the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Linda SoSomiari-Stewart, the Chief Whip, Hon. Frankline Nwabuchi, and the Deputy Whip, Hon. Ofiks Kabang.

Others are Hon. Peter Abbey, Hon. Smart Adoki, Hon. Igwe Aforji, Hon. Arnold Davids, Hon. Enemi George, Hon. Tekenari Granville, Hon. Christian Nwankwo, Hon. Gerald Oforji, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Lolo Opuende, and Hon. Solomon Wami.

Commenting shortly after their defection, the Speaker lauded President Tinubu for his purposeful and exceptional leadership and pledged their support to the APC and the President.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is now the minority party in the House, also constituted their officers.

Those who took the oath of office include: Hon. Sylvanus Nwankwo as the Minority Leader, Hon. Barile Nwakoh as Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. John Dominic Iderima as Minority Whip, and Hon. Justina Emeji as Deputy Minority Whip.

Also on Friday, the Majority Leader, Hon. Major Jack, under Statement by the Leader, called the House’s attention to its earlier appeal, where the House urged Governor Fubara to forward his list of Commissioner-nominees for screening and confirmation in accordance with the 1999 Constitution; adding that, to date, that request has not been fulfilled, and the state still lacks a full cabinet.

It was learnt that the House had adjourned its sitting until 26 January 2026.