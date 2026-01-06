Rivers deputy governor, SSG officially join APC

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ngozi Odu, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Benibo Anabraba, have officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Odu completed her registration as an APC member at Ward 8, Unit 11, Akabuka town, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state.

Her defection comes shortly after Governor Siminalayi Fubara formally joined the ruling party.

Similarly, Dr. Anabraba registered his membership on Monday, January 5, 2026, at Ward 1, Unit 1, Bob-Manuel’s Compound, Abonnema, in Akuku Toru Local Government Area.

Speaking after his registration, the SSG said the exercise formally affirmed his membership of the APC and would enable him to participate fully in the party’s activities. He noted that the move would also strengthen his support for Governor Fubara’s “Rivers First” agenda and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He expressed optimism that enhanced synergy between the Rivers State Government and the Federal Government would yield greater dividends for the people of the state.

Earlier, in a letter titled “Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Dr. Anabraba described his decision to leave the PDP as personal. He appreciated the opportunities and political leverage he gained while in the party and wished it well in its future endeavours.

Meanwhile, Dr. Odu has appealed to her supporters to rally behind President Tinubu and Governor Fubara, stressing the need to strengthen the APC’s grassroots presence ahead of future elections.

A few days ago, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has charged newly appointed Special Advisers to brace up, as their appointments are aimed at strengthening teamwork within government and ensuring that the machinery of governance continues to function smoothly and efficiently.

He urged the appointees to remain committed to his administration’s vision to deliver effective, people-centred governance in the state.

The governor gave the charge on Friday, January 2, 2025, at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, after administering the oath of office to the five advisers.

Those sworn in are Barr. Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Prof. Peter Medee, Emmanuel Frank Fubara, Victor Ekaro and Dr. Darlington Orji.

The governor said, “What we are doing this afternoon is to bring in some persons on board to ensure that the wheels of governance continue to roll smoothly in our state.”

He explained that the advisers were carefully selected because they were familiar with his administration’s philosophy and direction, having previously worked with him in various capacities.

“These are not new faces. They have been with us and have worked with us. They understand the philosophy of this administration, and it will not be difficult for them to align and ensure that our goals are achieved,” he stated.

The governor stressed that effective governance could only be achieved through collective effort, discipline and shared responsibility, warning the appointees against complacency.

“My charge is simple because you already know what we have come to do. This is not for pleasure; it is work,” he said, adding that expectations were high.