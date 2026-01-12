Rotary District 9111 to train, empower youths in Ogun

Rotary International District 9111, under the visionary leadership of the District Governor, Rtn Prince Henry Akinyele, is set for its yearly vocational training to empower youths in Abeokuta, Ogun State.



The Chairman, Vocational Service Committee, Rtn Kudirat Ola-Opoola, disclosed that the Rotary District 9111 free two-week intensive skills acquisition training will be held between January 12 and 23, 2026, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.



A past President of Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, Rtn Kudirat Opoola, added that “this initiative is designed to equip residents of Ogun State with practical, high-demand skills to foster self-reliance and economic growth.”



She said: “Interested and selected applicants are therefore encouraged to proceed with registration at Rotary House, behind NIPCO Petrol station, Abiola Way; register at any Rotary Club in Abeokuta or online.



“Free trainings and skills acquisition are to be offered on solar panelling, pattern cutting, makeup, fascinators, baking and pastries, and application closes on January 8, 2026.



“The two-week intensive trainings aim to transform lives, and this initiative reaffirms the Rotary District 9111 club’s commitment to community upliftment and empowerment.”



Opoola noted that successful graduates will be assisted as start-ups with grants and some with low-interest loans.



“Other benefits include: certificates of completion to be issued and access to experienced entrepreneurs as mentors, including industry experts and professionals,” she said.