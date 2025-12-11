Ruling house rejects KWAM1’s lineage claim, bid for Awujale stool

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode has rejected the lineage claim submitted by Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, otherwise known as KWAM1, for participation in the ongoing Awujale selection exercise.

The ruling house dismissed his linkage form as “null, void, and of no consequence” following a review of his documentation.

In a letter dated December 11, 2025, the ruling house stated that its inquiry found no evidence connecting the musician to the Jadiara Royal House or the wider Fusengbuwa lineage, which is responsible for producing the next Awujale of Ijebu land.

The letter, signed by the Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Otunba Lateef Owoyemi, also questioned the certification of Ayinde’s form, which was endorsed by Adetayo Abayomi Oduneye. The ruling house said Oduneye is not recognised as a member of the Jadiara Royal House.

The document drew further scrutiny after the ruling house noted that it was certified on December 8, two days before Ayinde signed it on December 10. The house described the endorsement as “presigned.”

“Our extensive investigation has not revealed any proof of your membership of the Jadiara Royal House or indeed that of Fusengbuwa Ruling House,” the statement said. It added that Oduneye lacked the authority to certify lineage documents, saying he had “no locus standi” to do so.

The letter added that Ayinde’s claim to the ruling house “is rejected and the completed form is of no consequence.”

The development comes amid increased public attention on the race to succeed the late Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who died in July after a 65-year reign.

Earlier on Thursday, members of the ruling house publicly disowned the musician, insisting he was not known to the family.

Ayinde submitted his lineage form after receiving an extension beyond the official December 5 deadline. His entry surprised observers due to his longstanding affiliation with the Fidipote ruling house, where he holds the title of Olori Omooba of Ijebuland.

His application claimed descent from the Setejoye family unit of the Jadiara Royal House through his father, Adisa Adesanya Anifowoshe, and was countersigned by Oduneye. However, multiple family heads, including representatives of the Jadiara and Bubiade units, have denied any genealogical ties to him.

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House held an emergency meeting on Thursday to address the submission and the disputes arising from his claim.