Sanwo-Olu gifts cars, N165.5m to public servants

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has rewarded 177 outstanding public servants in Lagos State with five brand new cars and N155.5 million.

Five of the 99 selected senior civil servants won brand-new cars in a raffle draw, while 94 received N1 million each. In the junior category, five outstanding staff received N5 million each, while 73 received N500,000 each.

Sanwo-Olu also announced the promotion of the Director-General of the Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation, Mrs Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa, to the position of a Permanent Secretary and announced a donation of N10 million to staff of the Office for putting Lagos on the national and global landscape.

The cars and cash gifts were announced and presented during the 2025 Mr. Governor’s luncheon with outstanding officers of Lagos State Public Service selected across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State.

Speaking during the event held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, in Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged public servants in the State to remain diligent and consistent in discharging their duties and to show excellence, noting that hard work would not go unnoticed.

Sanwo-Olu, who implored public servants not to relent in their dedication, commitment and consistency in the discharge of their duties, encouraged the awardees to continue to show excellence and keep up their good work always.

The governor said the recognition of outstanding officers was a deliberate effort to reward excellence and encourage consistency in service delivery. He urged them to identify their strengths, continually refine them, and remain committed to high standards, stressing that excellence must be sustained over time.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the achievements recorded across the state were the result of collective effort, adding that public service remains central to effective governance and development.

Speaking earlier, the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, noted that the 177 outstanding officers in both junior and senior categories were selected after a rigorous and transparent process out of 312 nominations from different MDAs.

Agoro, who commended Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support, leadership, and commitment to the welfare of public servants, enjoined the staff to exhibit a high sense of responsibility, diligence, and commitment to duty.

He said the luncheon marked the grand finale of the 2025 Public Service Week, which featured medical screenings, fitness walks, donations to children with disabilities, long-service awards, a government lecture, and talent competitions.