Sanwo-Olu to unveil ₦4.2tr 2026 budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly has officially kicked off preparations for the 2026 fiscal year, receiving a formal communication from Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu requesting a date to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

The proposed budget carries an estimated total of ₦4.237 trillion, signalling another ambitious spending plan for Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The communication, read on the House floor by Clerk Olalekan Onafeko, initiates the legislative process required before the Governor can formally present the details of the administration’s financial blueprint for the year.

In a parallel development, the Assembly rejected the nomination of Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu as General Manager of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPAA).

The decision followed a presentation by Mojeed Fatai, Chairman of the 12-man Ad Hoc Committee responsible for screening nominees.

Fatai noted that Mrs. Adelabu had been serving in the role since 2021 without appearing before the House for the constitutionally mandated confirmation, representing a breach of legislative procedure.

“This breach of legislative procedure was a key factor in the committee’s recommendation for her nullification,” he told lawmakers.

The Assembly adopted the recommendation, citing Section 92 of the Lagos State Transport Reform Law.

Meanwhile, the House confirmed two other nominees for key positions. Mrs. Adeyemo Khadijat was approved as Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, while Mrs. Adepoju Adebajo was confirmed as Chairman of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), a critical body for job creation and small business support in the state.

Speaker Dr. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa commended the diligence of the Ad Hoc Committee and reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to due process, accountability, and the appointment of qualified individuals to positions of public trust for the benefit of Lagosians.

In a related development, Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced that the planned rehabilitation works on the Lekki–Ajah corridor, earlier scheduled to commence on Saturday, 15th November 2025, have been postponed to a later date.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the new commencement date will be communicated in due course.

He added that while preliminary activities will continue till the end of the month, full rehabilitation works will not begin until the revised schedule is announced.

“The state government appreciates the understanding and patience of all road users as it remains committed to improving road infrastructure and ensuring safer, more efficient transportation for all.”