Scores feared dead in bandits’ attacks in Zamfara, Plateau

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the attacks by bandits on Maikogo and Maiaya’a communities of the state where bandits abducted several villagers after unleashing attacks.



It was also gathered that the Command is making frantic efforts to confirm the number of people abducted in the incident.

One of the villagers, who did not want his name in print, said that the attacks were so terrible that people were running into the bush for the safety of their lives, without even caring for their properties.



According to him, the information available to the State Police Command was very sketchy, saying that the police were investigating the incident to ascertain the cause.



He assured that the police authority will provide details of the attack in a statement.



An eyewitness, however, told The Guardian that the person escorting the convoy travelling along the road, in a separate interview, said that the suspected bandits planted the triple explosives along the road between Maikogo and Mai’ayaya communities.



According to him, the explosions occurred while a convoy was accompanied by security personnel along the road to the Dansadau Emirate.



The eyewitness said the convoy was passing through the area when the blast reportedly destroyed two motorcycles and resulted in the death of four people.



“A second explosion later affected some trailers on the road, leading to the death of about five additional persons.



“The convoy was lengthy, and the point where the explosion occurred was towards the rear of the vehicles.”



He further disclosed that security operatives attached to the convoy engaged the attackers in a gun duel and followed them into the nearby forests.

ALSO, the New Year celebration in Plateau State was marred by attacks on the Eve of Wednesday, December 31, 2025, when armed bandits opened fire on residents of Chugwi Community in Vwang District of Jos South Local Council of the state by 11:00 p.m.



As a result, no fewer than seven corpses were recovered from the debris as the search for possible dead bodies continued by the residents.



According to the National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youths Moulder Association (BYM). Rwang Tengwong, the attack reportedly occurred at about 11:00 p.m. on December 31, 2025, barely minutes into the New Year, as peace-loving residents were preparing to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026.



As of the time of filing this report, seven corpses have been recovered, while search and rescue efforts were still ongoing, raising fears that the casualty figure may rise.



According to local sources, the tragic incident came despite an earlier security alert warning that several communities in Jos South Council had been earmarked for possible attacks.