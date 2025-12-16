Senate orders probe into online reports on Akpabio’s health

The Senate on Tuesday directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhiu Ribadu, to investigate the origin and circulation of reports claiming that Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio, collapsed and was hospitalised in London, describing the publications as false and destabilising.

The resolution followed a point of order raised during plenary by Senator Titus Zam, who drew attention to reports circulating on online platforms alleging that the Senate President suffered a health emergency and was flown abroad for treatment. Senator Zam said the reports were “unacceptable” and urged security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible in order to deter similar incidents.

“These reports are not only false, they are capable of undermining public confidence in state institutions,” Zam told the Senate, calling for decisive action against the purveyors of misinformation.

Presiding over the session, Akpabio expressed concern over what he described as the growing difficulty of regulating content on digital media platforms, particularly reports involving public office holders.

He said much of the material circulating online reflected “garbage in, garbage out” and warned that the unchecked spread of falsehoods posed challenges for governance.

The Senate’s decision followed reports published online on Monday alleging that Akpabio collapsed earlier in the month and was rushed to London in a private jet, leading to his absence from key legislative engagements, including the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper interactive session. The reports further claimed that senators had travelled abroad to visit him and that doctors had advised him to step down due to health concerns.

Aides to the Senate President had earlier dismissed the claims as “fake news”, insisting that Akpabio had not suffered any health emergency. His office said his absence from some official duties should not be linked to the reports circulating online.

Akpabio was last seen publicly on December 9 during plenary, when the Senate approved President Bola Tinubu’s request for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin. Announcing the decision at the time, Akpabio said the approval underscored Nigeria’s commitment to regional security, adding that “an injury to one is an injury to all.”

The Senate said the outcome of the investigation by the National Security Adviser would be communicated to lawmakers as part of broader efforts to address the spread of misinformation and protect public institutions from false reporting.