Senator Natasha slams arrest of 52 AAU students, seeks release

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has condemned the arrest and alleged unlawful detention of 52 students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), describing the action as a troubling assault on democratic expression and youth participation in governance.

In a statement on Tuesday, the senator called for the immediate and unconditional release of the detained students, insisting that peaceful protest and civic engagement must never be treated as crimes in a democratic society.

“Dialogue, not detention, is the pathway to peace and progress,” Akpoti-Uduaghan declared. “Our youths must not be criminalised for speaking up and protesting issues that affect their environment, welfare, and future.”

The lawmaker faulted the response of authorities in Edo State, arguing that the arrests reflect misplaced priorities at a time when residents are grappling with worsening insecurity.

She urged the state government to channel its energy toward addressing kidnappings and other violent crimes rather than silencing student voices.

“The government of Edo State must focus on confronting kidnappings and other forms of insecurity, instead of suppressing discerning and courageous voices,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed that peaceful protest is a constitutionally guaranteed right and a critical mechanism for accountability, particularly for young Nigerians whose lives and futures are directly shaped by public policy and governance decisions.

According to her, arresting students for exercising their civic rights only deepens public distrust and widens the gap between government and the governed.

“Silencing students through arrests does not resolve grievances. It escalates tension and undermines confidence in leadership. Engagement and honest dialogue are the responsible responses,” she added.

The senator reaffirmed her solidarity with the detained students and their families, noting that her intervention is consistent with her long-standing advocacy for justice, human rights and youth empowerment.