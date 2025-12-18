SGF suspends enforcement of alcohol sachets, pet bottles ban

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has directed the suspension of all actions relating to the proposed ban on sachet alcohol and 200ml pet bottles products, pending the conclusion of consultations and the issuance of a final directive.



In a statement issued by its Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Terrence Kuanum, the OSGF disclosed that it received an official correspondence from the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control, dated November 13, 2025.

The letter, referenced NASS/10/HR/CT.53/77 and signed by the committee’s Deputy Chairman, Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, addressed concerns surrounding the proposed enforcement of the ban by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

According to the OSGF, the correspondence highlights existing resolutions of the National Assembly on the matter and is currently under review in line with the office’s statutory coordinating role as Chairman of the Cabinet Secretariat.



“Accordingly, all actions, decisions, or enforcement measures relating to the proposed sachet alcohol ban are to be suspended pending the conclusion of consultations and the issuance of a final directive,” the statement said.



The OSGF further clarified that any enforcement action taken by NAFDAC or any other agency without due clearance and resolution by the OSGF would be considered invalid and should be disregarded by the public until an official decision is communicated.



The office assured Nigerians that it is carefully examining all relevant factors, including legislative resolutions, economic implications, public health concerns, and the broader national interest, to ensure a balanced, lawful, and well-coordinated outcome.



The OSGF added that the public would be duly informed once a final position on the matter has been reached.