Shettima heads to Guinea for Doumbouya’s inauguration, WEF in Davos

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of Guinea-Conakry President Mamadi Doumbouya, before proceeding to Davos, Switzerland, for the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Shettima will attend the inauguration ceremony on Saturday, January 17, at the GLC Stadium, Nongo, Conakry, marking President Doumbouya’s assumption of office following his electoral victory.

The Vice President’s presence underscores Nigeria’s strategic regional engagement and commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties, economic cooperation, and political stability in West Africa under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

It also aligns with Nigeria’s leadership role within the Economic Community of West African States, particularly in supporting Guinea’s return to constitutional order after a four-year transition period.

Beyond diplomatic solidarity, the visit aims to deepen bilateral economic relations between Nigeria and Guinea.

Recent trade data indicate growth in Nigerian exports, especially manufactured goods and agricultural products, to about $3.29 million.

From Conakry, Shettima will proceed to Davos-Klosters for the WEF Annual Meeting 2026, scheduled from January 19 to 23.

The Forum, themed “A Spirit of Dialogue,” will bring together global leaders from government, business, civil society, and scientific and cultural communities to foster trusted dialogue, collaborative problem-solving, and solutions to shared global challenges.

Key discussions will focus on frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, next-generation biotechnology, and advanced energy systems, emphasizing their responsible use to drive growth, expand access in emerging markets, and promote sustainable and inclusive development.

During the Davos meetings, Shettima is expected to engage global leaders and investors on Nigeria’s economic reform agenda, investment opportunities, and Africa’s evolving role in shaping a resilient and inclusive global future.

He is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements.