Tinubu salutes Nigerian artistes over feat at AFRIMA

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian artistes who emerged winners at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), describing their success as clear proof that Nigeria’s music and creative ecosystem continue to grow and gain global respect.

The President praised the artistes for making the country proud on a continental stage. He said their victories at AFRIMA show the strength, creativity, and resilience of Nigeria’s youths, as well as the country’s growing influence in African and global music.

Nigerian artistes enjoyed a good outing at the 9th AFRIMA, held from January 7-11, 2026, and hosted by Lagos State, the official host city designated by the African Union Commission on April 9, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Rema won Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African RnB & Soul. Burna Boy took Album of the Year. Shallipopi won Song of the Year and Best African Collaboration with Burna Boy. Phyno was named Best African Hip-Hop, Qing Madi Most Promising Artiste, and Yemi Alade, Best Soundtrack. Chella received African Fans’ Favourite, and Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye got the AFRIMA Legendary Award.

According to Tinubu, the achievements of Nigerian artistes at the awards ceremony reflect years of hard work, talent, and consistency, adding that Nigerian music has become a strong voice for the country across Africa and beyond.

He noted that global platforms like AFRIMA continue to provide opportunities for African talents to shine and compete at the highest level.

“I warmly congratulate our outstanding Nigerian artistes for their remarkable achievements at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards. Your success on this great continental stage is a proud moment for our nation and a strong reflection of the depth of talent, creativity and hard work that define Nigeria’s music industry.

The President also congratulated Lagos State, the Official Host City of the 9th AFRIMA, and commended the state government for delivering a successful and world-class event.