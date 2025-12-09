Some cabinet members need to justify relevance – Oyebanji

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has said while it is true that some members of his cabinet have been very exceptional in their delivery, some need to double up to justify their continued relevance in the council.

The governor stated this on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of the reconstituted Ekiti State Executive Council in Ado Ekiti.

Recall that the Oyebanji had dissolved the State Executive Council on August 10 this year, “in exercise of his powers as the governor.

Oyebanji who acknowledged that leaders of the party impressed it on him to recall everybody for stability, cohesion and unity, especially as the APC heads to an election next year, added that, “yet, you would have to justify your pay going forward.

“You therefore have to hit the ground running. There is no time for frivolities and infantile triumphalism. You must know that no matter the achievements we have collectively attained thus far, there are still much more to achieve.

“We still owe our employers, the Ekiti people a lot more. Like a relay race, the last lag is the most critical, therefore, we must give it our very best.”

The governor who justified the dissolution of the cabinet, said on August 10, 2025 I had to dissolve the Executive Council in exercise of my powers in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As you are aware, your appointments are held at the pleasure of the governor.

“More importantly, it is also the practice world over for an institution to take midterm stock and to re-evaluate its policy and programs for better service delivery.

“I need to also add that the dissolution was not just for routine system audit, it was also strategic as it afforded you an opportunity to take some rest for the necessary refueling for the challenges ahead.”

Oyebanji scored his team high, saying “I am very delighted to note that the last three years of working with you as a team, have been exciting and enlightening. Together, we have achieved for our people life transforming developments that have placed Ekiti in a high pedestal among the comity of states.

“I am proud of our collective achievements in infrastructure, agriculture, education, health, arts and culture, social and economic development.

“As you know, we are just a few days from 2026 which is an election year. And as the candidate of our Great Party, the APC, all hands must be on deck.

“However, we must not allow the game of politics to come in the way of our duty. I urge you to have a way to balance the two competently.

“Governance must not suffer and government processes must not dither. You therefore need to go the extra mile in the discharge of your responsibilities.”