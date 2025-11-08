Stay safe while ensuring road safety, FRSC warns special marshals

The Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Special Duties and External Relations at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pauline Olaye, has warned special marshals in Bauchi State to prioritise their personal safety while carrying out voluntary operations on the roads.

Speaking at a one-day workshop for special marshals in Bauchi on Saturday, Olaye described it as “saddening” that some volunteers had been knocked down while advocating safety for other road users.

She noted that FRSC personnel continue to face challenges such as insecurity on highways, public apathy, misinformation, and increasing risks associated with traffic management.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our Special Marshals during operations is not just desirable; it is imperative. No one can effectively advocate for safety if they themselves operate in unsafe conditions,” she said.

Olaye, who was represented by the Zonal Commanding Officer (RS12), Yakubu Mohammed, urged the special marshals to assess their operational environment carefully.

“Some road users have impaired vision or are under the influence of drugs. It is not proper to face a vehicle head-on. Your safety comes first,” she advised.

In his remarks, Mohammed described the special marshals as men and women of proven integrity who dedicate their time, resources, and passion to ensuring safer roads. “Your service is invaluable,” he said.

He highlighted global statistics showing that road traffic crashes cause nearly 1.3 million preventable deaths and about 50 million injuries annually, making them the leading cause of death among children and young people.

According to him, projections indicate an additional 13 million deaths and 500 million injuries in the next decade, particularly affecting low- and middle-income countries.

Mohammed disclosed that Bauchi State recorded 283 road traffic crashes in 2024, resulting in 152 deaths and 1,402 injuries.

“These avoidable deaths are unacceptable. We must all rise to fulfil our mandate of making the roads safe. However, before we can make the roads safe, we must first ensure our own safety and security,” he said.

Meanwhile, FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, on Friday revealed that Nigeria recorded 7,715 road traffic crashes between January and September 2025, resulting in 3,915 deaths and 24,674 injuries.

This, he said, represents a 10.04 per cent increase in crashes, 11.55 per cent increase in fatalities, and 10.28 per cent increase in injuries compared to the same period in 2024.

Mohammed made this revelation in his keynote address at the National flag-off of the Ember Month Town Hall Meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with the theme: “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving.”

He attributed the rise in crashes to human factors, including distracted driving, and called on road users to demonstrate caution, discipline, and vigilance while on the highways.