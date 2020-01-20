 
The Guardian
Nigeria  

Supreme Court affirms Governor Tambuwal’s victory

By Timileyin Omilana
20 January 2020   |   10:03 am

Nigeria’s Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Governor Aminu Tambuwal in the Sokoto State governorship election.

In its ruling on Monday, the apex court dismissed an appeal filed by All Progressive Congress and its candidate Ahmed Aliyu challenging Tambuwal’s victory.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the apex court dismissed the appeal on the ground that the appellant failed to prove his allegation of non-compliance with the electoral act and issues of over-voting.


