The Guardian, Onyenucheya clinch best maritime media, journalist award

City University Cambodia MSc recipient, Margret Oniye (left); The Guardian Adaku Onyenucheya; Secretary General, Merchant Seafarers Association of Nigeria and USA, Prof Alfred Oniye; and Provost of the association, Captain Samson Iwori after receiving the maritime media and journalist awards at the Sailors and Awards night held in Apapa.

The Merchant Seafarers Association of Nigeria and USA (Merchant Navy – Sail Navy) has honoured The Guardian and its maritime reporter, Adaku Onyenucheya, with top industry awards in recognition of their exceptional contribution, advocacy and commitment to promoting maritime journalism and sectoral development.

At the Sailors Night and Awards held on December 19, the association named The Guardian as ‘Best Outstanding Maritime Media of the Year 2025,’ applauding the newspaper’s “exceptional journalism and unwavering commitment to promoting maritime awareness and excellence.”

Onyenucheya also clinched the ‘Best Outstanding Maritime Journalist of the Year 2025’ award for her “exceptional reporting and dedication to promoting maritime discourse.”

Speaking on significance of the award, Secretary General of the association, Prof. Alfred Oniye, said it serves as a moment of reflection on the sacrifices, resilience and contributions of Nigerian seafarers and maritime stake- holders throughout 2025.

Oniye said The Guardian and Onyenucheya have demonstrated exceptional consistency in spotlighting reforms, challenges and milestones within the maritime sector, while providing a credible platform for engagement and accountability.

He said in an era where accurate, timely and insightful reporting are crucial, The Guardian stood out through investigative depth, balanced reporting and strong advocacy for seafarers’ welfare.

“The Guardian Newspaper and its maritime correspondent were honoured for their unwavering commitment to maritime journalism. Their investigative depth, balanced reporting and advocacy for seafarers’ welfare helped shape public discourse and policy direction. This recognition is an evidence to the power of the media in driving maritime awareness and accountability,” he stated.

Oniye explained that the recognition reinforces the role of the media as a critical stakeholder in national maritime development, adding that informed reportage strengthens advocacy for safer seas, regulatory reforms and improved welfare for maritime professionals.

Speaking on the idea of the event, Oniye said it recognises the maritime community, celebrates resilience, professionalism and excellence among seafarers, institutions and stakeholders contributing to Nigeria’s maritime growth.