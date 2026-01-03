The last minutes: Anthony Joshua visits funeral home, pays final respects to Sina, Latif

. Why Sina, Latif’s remain travelled through Istanbul

The Guardian understand that former Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua, ordered that the remains of his two associates, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, be brought back to TOS Funeral home few minutes before repatriation.

In an exclusive chat with an official of TOS Home, who pleaded anonymity, AJ insisted that the corpses be brought back to TOS Funeral Home after the bodies have been taken to the airport for repatriation to allow him to see them for the last time before they are moved to the UK.

Anthony visited TOS Funeral Home on Wednesday in the company of his mum, alongside 60 security personnel, and was said to have held his nerves after seeing the corpses and departed the scene 10 minutes later.

” Yes, he was here with his mother, calm as he greeted everyone.

”The remains were out of here and ready for repatriation, but he insisted that we bring back the bodies so that he could see his late friend for the last time before repatriation. He just walked in, checked the bodies and thanked everyone and walked out with his mum

”Everything happened within the space of ten minutes,” TOS Funeral Home told The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Director, TOS Funeral Home, Debayo TOS, told the Guardian why Sami and Latif’s corpses travelled through Istanbul, Turkey, instead of flying them straight to London from Lagos.

Speaking during The Guardian’s quick visit to its Berger Head office, Debayo cited British Airways’ long protocols as the reason for moving the remains through Istanbul.

”Working out papers to move corpses from Lagos to London usually takes days; you have to write to the funeral homes in the UK and get approval before you can be allowed to fly straight from Lagos to London.

”In this case, the time is very short, and we need to get the papers ready in a very short time. That explains why we had to move the bodies through Istanbul,” he told The Guardian

British former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has survived a fatal car accident in Ogun State, Nigeria, which claimed the lives of two British men travelling with him. The crash occurred on Monday along the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway near Sagamu, when the Lexus SUV carrying Joshua collided with a stationary truck.

Police confirmed that Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries while seated in the rear of the vehicle.