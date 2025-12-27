Tinubu assures Nigerians of security gains, backs state police

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the ongoing recalibration of the nation’s security architecture would soon yield results capable of restoring public confidence.

The President gave the assurance on Friday during a meeting with a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, at his Lagos residence.

This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu said his administration remained committed to security sector reforms, including the establishment of state and community policing to address emerging threats across the country.

“The mood of the nation is peaceful, although our ungoverned spaces are so large. The challenge is real, but we will surmount it,” the president said.

He called on religious leaders to support government efforts through cooperation, vigilance and prayers, noting that some security measures required time to mature.

“We are very religious. We are prayer warriors. We need your focus, vigilance and cooperation,”

“Community and State Police will be a reality once the National Assembly completes the required legislative inputs,” he said.

Tinubu explained that delays in acquiring military hardware were affecting public perception, noting that such equipment was expensive and not readily available.

“Military hardware is difficult to replace. It is expensive and not available off the shelf,”

He disclosed that Nigeria had ordered four attack helicopters from the United States, while also engaging Turkey for additional support.

“Our orders for four attack helicopters from the United States of America will take some time to arrive. We have approached Turkey for assistance,”

The president said the government remained resolute despite the guerrilla tactics of bandits and insurgents, stressing that restoring peace remained a top priority.

On the recent abduction and release of school children in Niger and Kebbi States, Tinubu urged vigilance, saying the safety of the victims was paramount.

“The rhetoric on how the children were released or what happened to the kidnappers is secondary; the end justifies the means,” he said.

Responding, CAN President, Okoh, assured Tinubu of the Christian community’s support for his administration.

“You are our President. The Church has no choice but to support you and your administration,” Okoh said.

He commended the administration’s efforts at improving security, noting that the 2025 Christmas season was notably peaceful.

“This Christmas happened to be the first in many years that we were not woken up by midnight calls reporting attacks on churches,” he said.

Okoh also praised Tinubu’s engagement with religious bodies, saying it had strengthened trust between the government and the Church.

“Your commitment has closed the gap between the government and the Church. This has never happened before,” he said.

The CAN President appealed for sustained engagement through CAN’s structures at the 774 local government areas and requested the release of funds to the Christian Pilgrims’ Board.

Other members of the delegation included Vice President of CAN, Rev. Dr Stephen Panya Baba; President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke; and representatives of the Catholic, Methodist and African Instituted Churches.