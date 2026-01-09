Tinubu celebrates Ifedayo Abegunde on birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, fondly known as Abena, his longtime political associate and accomplished systems engineer, on his birthday on January 9.

In a congratulatory message, the President praised Abegunde’s distinguished career spanning engineering, public service and politics.

Abegunde began his professional journey with a degree in Civil Engineering, later advancing into architectural studies, before venturing into public service.

He was elected to the House of Representatives, where he represented the Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency of Ondo State for two terms.

He also served as Secretary to the Ondo State Government and is currently the Executive Director, Corporate Services, at the Niger Delta Development Commission.

President Tinubu commended Abegunde’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, public service and good governance, noting his strong grassroots appeal and enduring loyalty to leadership.

The President observed that the NDDC Executive Director has experienced both triumphs and challenges in politics, borne out of his steadfast adherence to principle and insistence on advancing the public good.

Beyond Nigeria, Abegunde’s professional experience also includes service in the United States, where he worked as a Systems Engineer for the State of Maryland and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

“In politics, Abegunde’s dedication to public service and good governance has always been evident,” President Tinubu said. “As an associate, he has remained loyal, consistent and steadfast at all times.

“I wish the NDDC Executive Director long life and many more years of purposeful service to the nation.”