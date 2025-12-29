Tinubu deserves reelection with economic recovery policies – APC group

A support group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), BTO4PBAT, has commended President Bola Tinubu for instituting what it described as sound economic policies, stressing that the measures have positioned Nigeria on the verge of recovery.

The Director-General of the group, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, argued that based on the administration’s achievements, particularly in economic stabilisation and infrastructure development, Tinubu has earned the right to be re-elected.

Adojutelegan stated this during a get-together party for members, ward coordinators, and residents in Arigidi-Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Council Area of Ondo State, which was sponsored by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

According to the Director-General, the programme was primarily organised to show appreciation for the unwavering support demonstrated by members and supporters towards the administration of Tinubu.

Adojutelegan emphasised that the recent reduction in the prices of staple food items such as rice and beans is a clear indication that the country is gradually experiencing economic relief.

While stressing that the development was an indication Nigeria is being repositioned, the Director-General urged members and supporters of the group to embark on aggressive grassroots mobilisation by sensitising Nigerians on the achievements of the president.

He said, “Nigeria is getting better every day under President Tinubu. A bag of rice now sells for between N58,000 and N65,000. This is a result of the sound economic policies of our president.

“I urge you all to go out in the new year and work aggressively in your various wards. Go to the grassroots and do your best to preach the achievements of the president to the people.”

Adojutelegan also assured Nigerians that Tinubu is working tirelessly to address the country’s security challenges, adding that the president needs the continued support of citizens to succeed.