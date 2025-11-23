Tinubu helped 38 kidnap victims of Eruku church attack regain freedom – Gov AbdulRazaq

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has announced the freedom of 38 persons who were recently abducted in an attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku, in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

According to the governor, their freedom was mainly due to the hands-on approach of President Bola Tinubu, who personally led the efforts to free the abductees.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor AbdulRazaq expressed immense gratitude to President Tinubu for his direct initiative that made their freedom happen on Sunday, November 23.

Ajakaye noted that the President had called off his scheduled trip for the G20 Meeting in South Africa to attend to the breaches in Kwara and Kebbi states. He said the President had also directed heightened security deployments to Kwara, underscoring his firm commitment to the safety and well-being of the people and Nigerians as a whole.

Ajakaye said the governor also expressed appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser; the Department of State Services (DSS); the Nigerian Army; Nigeria Intelligence Agency; and the Nigeria Police, which have graciously deployed four new tactical teams to Kwara State on the directive of the President.

He said AbdulRazaq also thanked members of the security forces across board, thought leaders, religious institutions, and all Kwarans for their support and goodwill since the unfortunate incident.

Reacting to the news via a statement, President Tinubu expressed delight, just as he announced that 51 out of the missing students of a Catholic school in Niger State have been recovered.

He also revealed that he’s currently monitoring security situations in the country and receiving updates from the frontline.

He said, “My fellow Nigerians, you will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me coordinate the security efforts at home.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued.

“I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State have been recovered.

“I am closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.

“Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety — and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people.”