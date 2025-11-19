Gov Abdulrazaq condemns Eruku attack, seeks new layers of security deployment

Kwara State governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has sought more urgent security deployment to Ekiti Local Government Area, especially Eruku axis, to immediately curtail the new wave of attacks in the area.

AbdulRazaq’s request followed Tuesday’s attack by masked men who stormed a church, killing about five people, injuring scores and kidnapping several worshippers, including a pastor.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “The governor has sought immediate deployment of more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in the area. He requested that this new measure be activated immediately.

“The governor wholly condemns the unconscionable attack, sympathises and identifies with the people of Eruku and environs, especially families and the CAC directly impacted by the condemnable attack of Tuesday.

“The state government will continue to support the security agencies to tackle these challenges and ensure the safety of lives and properties across the state.”

The governor, similarly, commended President Bola Tinubu for the deployment of 900 additional troops in Kwara, saying this is expected to strengthen security in the state.

“We have indeed seen appreciable calm in many areas previously affected. We sincerely thank the President for this. We are confident that the additional troops will provide further deterrence, overall safety for our people, and permanent calm,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has condemned the Tuesday terrorist attack on Eruku town, describing it as shocking and deeply distressing.

Saraki, in an early Wednesday statement, said: “I received the sad news of the terrorist attack on Eruku town in my home state, Kwara, with great concern,” noting that several residents were injured while others were kidnapped.

According to Saraki, who once governed the state, the attack has disrupted “the usually serene and peaceful atmosphere of the town,” and therefore requires immediate and decisive action from the authorities.

“I sympathise with all the victims and their relatives. I pray for Allah’s healing, restoration and strength at this difficult time,” he said.

Saraki urged the Federal Government and the heads of security agencies to swiftly secure the release of those abducted and strengthen security across the state.

“I call on the Federal Government, particularly the heads of our security agencies, to urgently act to ensure that the kidnapped victims of this sad incident regain their freedom and return home safely to their loved ones,” he stated.

He further emphasised the need for a robust, long-term security arrangement for the state, given its strategic national position.

“The state is one of the gateways into the country and a link between the southern and northern parts. This makes it deserving of a special security arrangement that will not jeopardise our national interest and internal peace,” Saraki added.

He prayed for divine intervention, saying: “May Allah (SWT) heal our land and help us defeat all those waging wars against Nigeria.”