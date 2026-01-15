Tinubu, Mark, NPAN, columnists mourn Newswatch co-founder, Mohammed

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Yakubu Mohammed, who passed on Monday night at 75 years old.

Also, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former President of the Senate, David Mark, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the veteran journalist, describing him as courageous.

Members of the League of Nigerian Columnists (LNC) joined in mourning yesterday. In a condolence message, the President condoled with Mohammed’s family, the government and people of Kogi State, and the Nigerian media community, describing the late journalist as a courageous professional whose life was devoted to truth, public service and nation-building.

Mohammed co-founded Newswatch in 1984 alongside the late Dele Giwa, Dan Agbese, and Ray Ekpu, helping to define an era of fearless investigative journalism during Nigeria’s military era.

Tinubu noted that Mohammed’s journalism career, which spanned more than five decades, was marked by uncommon bravery and professional integrity, with the journalist often placing his life on the line to speak truth to power.

The President, who described Mohammed as a personal friend, recalled his steadfast commitment to sustaining the Newswatch vision even after the assassination of Giwa in 1986, a period that tested the resolve and courage of the magazine’s leadership.

He also observed that Mohammed’s memoir, Beyond Expectations, published in November 2025, offered profound reflections on leadership in Nigeria and the enduring responsibility of journalists in shaping the national conscience.

Beyond journalism, Yakubu Mohammed served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

IN a condolence message issued by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, the ADC national chairman said the late Mohammed was a distinguished journalist, a pioneering media professional and a courageous voice who contributed immensely to the growth and credibility of investigative journalism in Nigeria.

According to him, Mohammed belonged to the generation of journalists whose commitment to truth, fairness and professionalism helped shape modern Nigerian journalism and strengthened the nation’s democratic culture.

Noting Mohammed’s death, which came less than two months after that of his colleague, Agbese, the former Senate President described it as another major blow to the fourth estate of the realm.

ACCORDING to LNC Secretary-General, Anthony Kila, the contributions of Mohammed significantly advanced the growth, credibility and principled stance of the LNC in public discourse.

To him, Mohammed was held in high regard as an accomplished and principled administrator, adding: “As a columnist and writer, he exhibited remarkable clarity of thought, moral seriousness and an enduring dedication to reasoned debate and national development. His eloquent writings consistently challenged complacency, elevated public discourse, and contributed meaningfully to Nigeria’s democratic conversation, inspiring progress and reflection across the nation.”

ALSO, the leadership and members of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Yakubu Mohammed, a co-founder of Newswatch magazine and its former deputy chief executive officer, who died at the age of 75 after a brief illness.



In a statement, NPAN extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, his colleagues, friends, and the entire journalism community. “We mourn the loss of a stalwart of Nigerian journalism who dedicated his life to the pursuit of truth and the advancement of the profession,” the statement said.



As one of the founding fathers of Newswatch, alongside the late Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu, and Agbese, Mohammed was instrumental in birthing a new era of investigative journalism in Nigeria. In 1984, during an era defined by military oversight, he helped build a platform that gave a fearless voice to the Nigerian people and set a gold standard for editorial excellence.



He was an icon of investigative journalism, and his contributions to the Nigerian media landscape will be forever remembered.