Tinubu bids farewell to veteran journalist, Mohammed

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to Yakubu Mohammed, a veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, who died on Monday night.

In a condolence message, the President expressed sympathy to Mohammed’s family, the government and people of Kogi State, and the Nigerian media community, describing the late journalist as a courageous professional whose life was devoted to truth, public service, and nation-building.

Mohammed co-founded Newswatch in 1984 alongside the late Dele Giwa, Dan Agbese, and Ray Ekpu, helping to define an era of fearless investigative journalism at a time of military rule in Nigeria.

President Tinubu noted that Mohammed’s journalism career, which spanned more than five decades, was marked by uncommon bravery and professional integrity, with the journalist often placing his life on the line to speak truth to power.

The President, who described Mohammed as a personal friend, recalled his steadfast commitment to sustaining the Newswatch vision even after the assassination of Dele Giwa in 1986, a period that tested the resolve and courage of the magazine’s leadership.

He also observed that Mohammed’s memoir, Beyond Expectations, published in November 2025, offered profound reflections on leadership in Nigeria and the enduring responsibility of journalists in shaping national conscience.

Beyond journalism, Yakubu Mohammed served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University.

His professional journey included stints as Associate Editor of New Nigerian Newspapers (1976–1980) and as Deputy Editor and Editor of National Concord (1980–1984).

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, prayed to God to grant the departed eternal rest and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus, while urging the media profession to uphold the values of courage, patriotism, and excellence that defined Yakubu Mohammed’s life and work.