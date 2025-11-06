Tinubu, Obasanjo, others mourn as ex-CoS to Presidents, Mohammed, dies

President Bola Tinubu, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Abuja branch of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society have mourned the passing of Major General Abdullahi Mohammed Adangba (rtd), who served as Chief of Staff to erstwhile Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Yar’Adua.



The retired military officer died at his Kaduna residence on Wednesday at the age of 86. His Salat Al-Janazah (Islamic funeral prayer) was held yesterday at the mosque on Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja.



In a condolence statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the general as a disciplined, loyal, and patriotic officer whose remarkable service to the nation spanned decades, marked by distinguished contributions to Nigeria’s stability and governance.



He said: “General Mohammed, who died at the age of 86, left indelible marks on the nation’s security architecture, particularly in the establishment of the National Security Organisation, the precursor to the State Security Services, the National Intelligence Agency, and the Defence Intelligence Agency.”



The President noted that General Mohammed brought to public service an uncommon sense of duty, order, humility and integrity that left a lasting imprint on the institutions he served and the people who came into contact with him, particularly in the State House, where he was instrumental in shaping the workings of the Presidency.

ALSO, Obasanjo, yesterday, said Mohammed was a patriotic Nigerian whose name could not be missed out when the history of the country’s unity, democracy and good governance is written.

He made the remarks in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Similarly, the Ansar-UD-Deen Society, Abuja Branch, has also expressed sorrow over the loss of the general.



In a statement by its Branch Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the group described the late Mohammed as an embodiment of humanity whose entire life was spent serving Allah and humanity.

The society eulogised the virtues of the late Mohammed, including his military accolades and vast knowledge that culminated in his appointment as the CoS to Obasanjo at the advent of the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

Saraki, on his part, described Mohammed as a great soldier and administrator. In a statement from his Media Office in Abuja, the erstwhile two-term governor of Kwara State noted that the ex-CoS served the country both in the military and the democratic spheres, though he was not a politician.



He said, “Our country has missed a good soldier, administrator, intelligence officer, and patriot. He was a man whose skill and experience would have been useful to us at this critical period when the country is facing a security crisis. I commiserate with all Nigerians, the people of Kwara State, and the good people of Ilorin emirate on the death of this eminent son.



“May Allah (SWT) admit him into Al-Jannah Firdaus and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”