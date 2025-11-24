Tinubu Support Group urges media to uphold national security in reporting

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has appealed to the media to be objective, sensitive, and patriotic in their reportage of governance amid the country’s navigation towards a secure and safe society under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at a media parley in Akure, the Director-General of TSG, Ondo State Chapter, Ademola Adegoroye, stated that media institutions should be duty-bound to factor in peace and the sanctity of life.

According to Adegoroye, who was a former Minister of State for Transportation, the country will soon come out of the tough time it is currently going through.

He added, “We are, as a nation, passing through some tough times, but this is like the period before a new dawn, like the pain of a woman about to give birth, and we must never take our minds off the ultimate destination: a nation that we all can be proud of.

“The President has taken bold steps to reinvent the economy. He has initiated remarkable projects that will turn things around for good, rolled out initiatives in agriculture that are bringing down the prices of food items, and is frontally tackling the issue of security. We must therefore support him constructively and be wary of forces bent on taking us back to the reprehensible old ways.”

Other speakers, including Dr. Kola Ademujimi, Dr (Mrs) Morin Olanipekun, Pastor Segun Ayerin, and Erelu Modupe Martins, all functionaries of TSG, also reminded the media of the many projects of the Tinubu administration that have a direct impact on Ondo State and its citizens.

They highlighted the various road projects underway in and around Ondo State, including the Ore–Akure Road, the Ado–Akure Road, the Ado Ekiti–Ikare Akoko Road, and the Lagos–Calabar Super Highway, with more than 71 km passing through Ondo State, among others.

Reference was also made to the empowerment initiatives of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, from which many Ondo State women have benefited.

The group further noted the widespread road and other infrastructure projects initiated by the Lucky Aiyedatiwa administration in Ondo State, which are adding value to residents’ lives and endearing the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the electorate.

The Director-General also informed the press of the official take-off of mobilisation activities by the Local Government Coordinating Committees, scheduled to commence simultaneously across the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State on Wednesday, the 26th of November.