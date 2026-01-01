Tinubu taking tough decisions in national interest – Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address, describing it as a reaffirmation of the administration’s commitment to economic reforms and national renewal.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party said it aligned fully with the direction outlined by the President, noting that the reforms being pursued were necessary to address long-standing structural challenges in the country.

According to the Lagos APC, President Tinubu’s message underscored the responsibility of leadership to take difficult decisions in the national interest, rather than prioritising short-term popularity. The party argued that the administration was confronting economic and governance issues that had been avoided by previous governments.

The statement said the President demonstrated an understanding of the scale of Nigeria’s challenges and the need for sustained reforms, adding that the Renewed Hope Agenda represented a departure from what it described as years of fiscal indiscipline and economic mismanagement.

The Lagos APC also pointed to what it described as early signs of progress, including stabilising macroeconomic indicators, renewed investor interest, increased infrastructure activity, and ongoing efforts to improve national security. It maintained that these developments were outcomes of policy decisions taken by the current administration.

While acknowledging criticism from opposition parties, the APC said the government would remain focused on implementing its reform agenda and would not be deterred by political pressure or public criticism. It described opposition reactions as predictable and urged Nigerians to remain patient as reforms take effect.

Emphasising Lagos State’s experience with economic and structural reforms, the party said the state understood the demands and sacrifices associated with long-term development. It added that the Lagos APC would continue to support the federal government’s policy direction.

The statement called on Nigerians to remain united and focused, stressing that national renewal required discipline, consistency, and collective resolve.

It said: “The Lagos APC notes with satisfaction that despite the orchestrated hysteria of a disoriented opposition, Nigeria is recording measurable progress. Macroeconomic indicators are stabilising, investor confidence is rebounding, infrastructure investments are gaining momentum, and decisive steps are being taken to reclaim national security. These gains are not accidents; they are the early dividends of leadership that refuses to mortgage the future for applause.

“Let it be clearly stated: President Tinubu will not be stampeded, blackmailed, or distracted by those who have nothing to offer beyond recycled excuses and empty rhetoric. The same voices predicting doom today are the very architects of yesterday’s decay. Nigerians have seen this movie before and rejected it at the ballot box.

“As the political and economic heartbeat of the nation, Lagos stands solidly with the President. Lagos understands reform. Lagos has lived it. Lagos knows that progress demands discipline, patience, and sacrifice. That is why Lagos APC will continue to defend, support, and advance the President’s New Year direction without apology.

“We call on Nigerians to remain focused and resolute. The road to national renewal is being travelled with clarity of purpose and firmness of resolve. There will be no retreat. There will be no distraction. Nigeria is moving forward—whether the cynics like it or not.”