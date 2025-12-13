Tinubu targets 2030 deadline to turn NIPSS into global think tank

The Federal Government is set to reposition the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) as a digitally driven, financially stable, and globally recognised centre of excellence by 2030, Vice President Kashim Shettima has said.

Speaking on Saturday at the graduation ceremony of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47 at NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State, where he represented President Bola Tinubu, Shettima said the reform agenda goes beyond infrastructure and funding to ensuring that the institute’s research directly shapes governance outcomes.

According to him, NIPSS remains Nigeria’s most strategic platform for grooming thinkers, reformers, and innovators, with its flagship Senior Executive Course serving as a deliberate investment in the country’s future leadership.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been unequivocal in his commitment to supporting NIPSS in its transformation agenda, particularly its ambition to become a digitally driven, financially stable, and globally recognised centre of excellence by 2030,” the Vice President said.

He stressed that government support must translate into impact. “Our support must go beyond funding, infrastructure, and a conducive research environment. It must ensure that NIPSS produces implementation-ready policy papers and that its outputs are fully integrated into national decision-making and execution frameworks,” he added.

Shettima commended the theme of SEC 47-Blue Economy and Sustainable Development in Nigeria, describing it as timely and reflective of the interconnection between development, security, environmental stewardship, and social inclusion.

He noted that the value of policy research lies not only in academic rigour but in its practicality and grounding in Nigeria’s realities.

He commended the graduands for their sustained inquiry into the maritime domain, saying their work underscored how securing Nigeria’s waterways impacts livelihoods, food security, environmental protection, and national cohesion.

“When young people have productive work, when communities trust the state, and when institutions coordinate effectively, insecurity loses its oxygen,” Shettima said.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to evidence-based policymaking, the Vice President disclosed that he had directed relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to give close attention to the graduands’ report and recommendations, both for immediate application and long-term strategic planning.

He also lauded the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, the institute’s management and staff for their professionalism and dedication, as well as Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of the state for sustaining the peaceful environment that allows NIPSS to thrive as a national asset.

Earlier, Governor Mutfwang commended the Federal Government for its support to NIPSS, particularly in ensuring the smooth completion of academic programmes and execution of strategic projects.

He said Nigeria stands to gain immensely from the institute’s research outputs, especially in strengthening governance perspectives and addressing security challenges.

Chairman of the NIPSS Board, Senator Ken Nnamani, urged authorities at both national and subnational levels to adopt research products from institutions such as NIPSS, noting that viable pathways to resolving national challenges already exist in their reports.

In his welcome address, Prof. Omotayo said the Vice President’s presence underscored the Federal Government’s recognition of NIPSS as Nigeria’s premier policy and governance research institution.

He outlined achievements under the institute’s five-year strategic plan, including collaborative research with international partners on crisis anticipation and adaptive governance.

President of the NIPSS Alumni Association (AANI), Amb. Emmanuel Okafor, thanked the Vice President for his consistent support and acknowledged the transformative projects executed under the current management.

On behalf of the graduands, the Monitor-General of SEC 47, Col. Mukhtar Sani Daroda, said the rigour of the programme had prepared participants for leadership responsibilities across sectors, pledging renewed service to the nation.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of certificates to the graduands, their induction into AANI, and the inauguration of four units of two-bedroom apartments built and donated to the institute by SEC 47 participants.

Meanwhile, the Vice President also interacted with strawberry farmers in Plateau State, reiterating the Tinubu administration’s commitment to strengthening agricultural value chains and boosting fruit production in the state.