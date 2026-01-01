Tinubu targets deeper reforms, tax harmonisation, inclusive growth in 2026

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deeper economic reforms, tax harmonisation and an inclusive growth agenda in 2026, describing the new year as a decisive phase in Nigeria’s economic renewal.

In his New Year goodwill message to Nigerians, the President said the reforms implemented in 2025, anchored on a fiscal reset and macroeconomic stabilisation, have begun to deliver measurable results, despite persistent global economic headwinds.

He assured citizens that these reforms will be consolidated and expanded in 2026 to ensure tangible benefits for households, businesses and investors.

Tinubu noted that easing inflationary pressures and moderating interest rates are expected to create increased fiscal space for productive investment, particularly in critical infrastructure and human capital development, thereby strengthening the foundations for sustained economic expansion and job creation.

The President also restated his determination to confront the challenge of multiple taxation across all tiers of government, describing it as a significant constraint on productivity and basic consumption.

He commended states that have aligned with the national tax harmonisation agenda by adopting unified tax laws aimed at reducing the excessive burden of taxes, levies and fees on citizens and businesses.

“Our focus in 2026 is to consolidate the gains we have made and continue to build a resilient, sustainable, inclusive and growth-oriented economy,” Tinubu said, adding that the ongoing tax reforms are designed to create a fair, competitive and robust fiscal framework capable of financing infrastructure and social investments that deliver shared prosperity.

Highlighting improved macroeconomic indicators, including strong GDP growth, greater exchange-rate stability, rising foreign reserves and renewed investor confidence, the President expressed optimism that Nigeria is firmly on course for long-term stability and inclusive growth.

He called on Nigerians to remain united and supportive, stressing that nation-building is a shared responsibility, and wished citizens a peaceful, productive and prosperous New Year.