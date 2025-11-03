Tinubu’s aide gets traditional title for tackling banditry, kidnapping in Nasarawa

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Community Engagement, North Central, Dr. Abiodun Essiet has been bestowed with a traditional title by the Nku Chiefdom in the Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, following her unwavering contributions in addressing the issues of banditry and kidnapping in the community.

Our correspondent reports that the prestigious title as the Pioneer Tauraruwa (The Star) of Nku Chiefdom was conferred on her at a colourful ceremony held on Friday in the community, by the Chim Nku (1), His Royal Highness, Amb Habila Adamu Aboki.

Accordingly, the traditional title was also in recognition of Dr. Essiet’s selfless commitment to national development and her outstanding contributions to community engagement.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chim Nku, HRH Aboki explained that the unwavering commitment of the President’s aide to peace, inclusivity, and her numerous empowerment programmes had earned her the admiration of many, and has brought renewed hope to communities across the North Central region of the country.

He, However, narrated that through Dr. Abiodun Essiet’s remarkable intervention in facilitating the establishment of military checkpoints within the chiefdom, the local security network has been significantly strengthened, which has led to the drastic reduction of cases of kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities, thereby restoring peace, confidence, and stability in the community.

His words, “For this, we all want to show our heartfelt appreciation and enduring gratitude. This is because for the past five years that I have been on the throne, I have never spent a night in this village because of the insecurity.

“My mother, before her demise, was attacked even on the sickbed. My biological father, who is a village head in this community, is still alive. He was also attacked and kidnapped. But since the establishment of this military checkpoint, my people have been sleeping with their two eyes closed.”

The traditional ruler, however, used the medium to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for appointing Dr. Abiodun Essiet to serve under his administration, who according to him, has been able to positively impact the lives of the people across the North Central region of the country.

He also expressed joy for the establishment of the North Central Development Commission, which is headquartered in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, adding that the move by the federal government is a bold step which underscores the President Tinubu’s led-administration resolve to accelerate development in the region.

HRH Aboki also applauded the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule for always giving the needed cooperation to the security agencies which had helped in the strengthening of security architecture, and drastically reduced crimes across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

He expressed joy to the Governor for embarking on numerous projects across the state including the rehabilitation and construction of various roads, the establishment of a modern state secretariat, and the construction of underpasses and flyovers in key urban centres, among other achievements.

Earlier, Dr. Abiodun Essiet while accepting the title of Tauraruwa (The Star) of Nku Chiefdom, expressed her deep appreciation to HRH Amb. Habila Adamu Aboki, the people of the community, Mada nation, Akwanga LGA and Nasarawa State at large.

She further promised to continue to work closely with stakeholders and communities across the North Central region of the country in order to bring the needed change and dividends of democracy to the citizens in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Dr. Abiodun Essiet said, “I accept the title of Tauraruwa. My gratitude goes to His Royal Highness Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), the Emir of Lafia, and also to His Royal Highness Ambassador Habila Adamu Aboki, for conferring this chieftaincy title on me. I pledge to be the real star, that will continue to shine, under the glory of God Almighty. I also promise to uphold the values and norms and traditions of this noble chiefdom.

“Today may not have been a reality, if not for the privilege to serve under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “On his mandate we shall stand”, has evolved beyond just political slogans, into a living testimony to purposeful and people-centered governance, anchored on economic revival, infrastructure renewal, social inclusion and human capital.

“Since assuming office, the President has rolled out a series of broad social and economic interventions designed to cushion the hardship and empower citizens, especially the most vulnerable. This includes the establishment of consumer credits cooperation, the skill-up assistance programme, the students financial support, NELFUND, among others.”

The SSA to President Bola Tinubu further explained that the Renewed Hope Agenda embodies a clear vision of inclusive growth, national unity and sustainable progress, adding that it reflects Mr. President’s unwavering commitment to ensure that no community, no region or citizens are left behind in Nigeria’s journey towards prosperity.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Sule who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe commended the Nku Chiefdom for conferring the chieftaincy title on the President’s Aide, while acknowledging her contributions to the growth and development of the North Central region.

“I must congratulate our recipient of this title, the SSA to the President on Community Engagement, North Central, Dr. Abiodun Essiet for this recognition. The people of this Chiefdom found you worthy of this particular title, and it is a title that goes with a lot of responsibilities because you are now a shining star of the Chiefdom.

“You are also a shining star of Nasarawa State and a shining star of the North Central. We must thank His Excellency our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for identifying you out of the so many to be given these tasks and responsibilities, and by the grace of God we have seen all the good works that you are doing and we are happy with you,” he stated.

Our correspondent also reports that the chieftaincy conferral ceremony, held in the heart of Nku Chiefdom, drew a host of dignitaries, including Hon. Safiyanu Isa Andaha, the Executive Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Council and ALGON Chairman, Nasarawa State.

Top government officials, traditional leaders, and business tycoons were also present, joining in the celebration of a woman whose work has touched countless lives in the North Central region and Nigeria at large.

The event showcased the vibrant culture of the Nku Chiefdom, with traditional music and dance adding to the festive atmosphere.

The ceremony also witnessed the attendance of several dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), former Governor of the state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, and former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

Also, the paramount ruler of the Mada ethnic group (Chun Mada), HRH Samson Gamu Yare II graced the occasion, among many other dignitaries.