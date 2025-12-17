Tinubu’s security reforms yielding results – Gov Ododo

President Bola Tinubu in a high-level security meeting with Nigeria's top military and intelligence chiefs at the State House, Abuja

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State on Tuesday said the security reforms recently introduced by President Bola Tinubu are yielding results across Nigeria.

Ododo said this in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi, following the recovery of a large stockpile of arms and ammunition in the state.

Briefing journalists, the governor said the recovery of the huge arms stockpile which was displayed, followed more than a week of intelligence-driven surveillance by security agencies with the support of the Kogi State Government.

Ododo explained that the renewed and aggressive crackdown on criminal elements was further galvanised after his recent meeting with President Tinubu, who charged him to intensify security efforts rather than seek accolades.

“When I met Mr President, I expected commendation. But he told me that he’s more focused on intelligence-driven operations. That re-energized and redirected me,” Ododo disclosed.

“We immediately regrouped, met with the security agencies, harmonised our strategies and acted decisively on credible intelligence. We put the strategy tested it, and the results have been wonderful.”

According to him, security operatives executed a coordinated overnight operation that uncovered a major criminal enclave where a significant stockpile of weapons was concealed.

Although, no arrest was made during the raid, the governor described the recovery of the arms as a major and strategic breakthrough in the fight against crime.

Ododo thanked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, as well as the heads of other security agencies for helping to drive the security reforms.

“The support we got from the NSA and DSS DG, greatly helped the joint security team the Kogi State Government set up to achieve results,” Ododo said, adding that his administration was ready to take on the security challenges.

“Kogi State is fully alert. The DSS, the police, the military, the Navy and all other security agencies are working relentlessly, day and night. We will never bow to criminals, and we will never negotiate with them,” he said.

He attributed the persistence of criminal activities to Kogi’s strategic geography, stressing that the state shares boundaries with 10 others and serves as a critical corridor with multiple entry and exit routes.

Ododo called on residents to actively support security agencies by providing timely, accurate, and credible information, assuring the public of the government’s unflinching commitment to safeguarding life and property.

He listed items recovered to include 24 AK-47 rifles, 23 pump-action rifles, one Tavor rifle, one FN rifle, four Barrett pistols, four Browning rifles, 42 magazines, 520 rounds of GPMG 7.62 ammunition, as well as large quantities of AK-47 ammunition and cartridges for pump-action and Barrett pistols.

Other items are 13 holsters, tear gas cartridges, and submachine gun (SMG) components, among others.