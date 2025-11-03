Titi Oshodi: The woman turning climate ambition into action

From beauty entrepreneurship to climate leadership, Titi Oshodi champions resilience, reform, and inclusion.

For Titi Oshodi, turning challenges into opportunities has been a lifelong philosophy. “I have always believed in the transformative power of turning challenges into opportunities,” she says. “This mindset has been a guiding force throughout my career, teaching me invaluable lessons in resilience, perseverance, and the importance of staying true to my vision.”

That belief has shaped a career defined by reinvention and impact. “These experiences have propelled me toward groundbreaking opportunities and have been defining moments in my journey,” she reflects. Now, as Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the Governor of Lagos State, Oshodi stands at the forefront of one of Africa’s most urgent and forward-looking agendas: driving sustainability, innovation, and inclusion across the region.

Her path to this role has been anything but linear. Her first foray into leadership came through an unexpected channel: direct marketing. “I built a consultant base of over 50 women and served more than 250 customers,” she recalls. “This venture was born out of necessity, as I didn’t possess a work permit to earn an income. Resilience and doggedness were essential to my success, helping me weather the barrage of ‘NOs’ and navigate low sales periods.”

Through this experience, she discovered the power of mentorship. “With a solid resolve to meet my sales targets, I honed my mentoring skills, empowering my consultants to rise and succeed alongside me. That was my first test of resourcefully creating a pathway in leadership and financial relevance, instilling in me the can-do spirit I carry to this day.”

A shift into marketing communications and project management followed. “I learned the art of setting stages and creating platforms for brand interaction, public relations, and consumer behaviour science,” she explains. These skills became critical when she began collaborating with multinational companies on experiential events and large-scale public engagement.

But it was her move into public service that crystallised her purpose. “I began to focus on critical issues such as youth empowerment, social justice, and sustainable livelihoods,” she says. “Each phase of my career has been a testament to the power of intentionality, resilience, and the belief that women are catalysts for transformative change.”

For Oshodi, this belief underpins her broader philosophy of leadership. “We need to redefine leadership beyond the boardroom. It signifies the audacity to navigate realities and the courage to inspire others along the way.”

At Lagos State’s Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), Oshodi has helped steer a new generation of sustainability initiatives, including Leave No One Behind, which supports girls in incarceration; EcoCirculate, promoting incentivised circular economy livelihoods in marginalised communities; and ECONexus, a platform uniting MSMEs and private-sector partners in green entrepreneurship.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, maintaining relevance requires a commitment to lifelong learning and collaboration,” she says. “Our efforts to enhance climate resilience are bolstered by a network of private stakeholders encouraging youth participation in green entrepreneurship. To me, leadership is rooted in service and adaptability; by helping others rise, we elevate ourselves.”

Her message for women is clear. “I urge every woman to embrace change and recognise the power of their voice, as success stems from the courage to nurture visions, pursue passions and the humility to collaborate,” she concludes. “Together, we can redefine leadership, innovation, and inspiration, celebrating the extraordinary power of women as we uplift one another to create a future where women lead with resilience, vision, and impact.”