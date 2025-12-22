Troops nab notorious bandit leader in terrorising Benue-Taraba axis

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Brigade, operating under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a notorious bandit leader linked to multiple cases of kidnapping and armed robbery along the Benue–Taraba axis.

The arrest, according to the Brigade, was carried out on December 21, 2025, by troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari during an intelligence-driven operation at Vaase Community in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Brigade on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Fidelis Gayama, was described as a high-value target who had been on the watchlists of security agencies for some time.

Preliminary investigations, as made known by the Brigade through its acting spokesman, Lt. Unar Muhammad, revealed that Gayama is closely associated with Aka Dogo, a wanted leader of an armed criminal group.

“He is believed to be the ringleader of a network responsible for terrorising commuters and residents along the Kente–Wukari Road and other border communities between Benue and Taraba states,” the army said.

Security sources also disclosed that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at the Vaase Outpost confirmed that the suspect was among those declared wanted by the Beji Police Division in Ukum Local Government Area.

The army also announced that the suspect is currently in military custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution in line with the law.

Commending the troops for their professionalism and operational precision, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, described the arrest as a significant blow to criminal networks operating in the area.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining offensive operations to protect lives and property, while urging members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

In other news, ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured Nigerians that robust and proactive measures have been put in place to prevent any attacks during the period.

To ensure this, the DHQ said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), working closely with other security agencies, have intensified operations across identified vulnerable areas.

According to the Director Defence Information (DDI), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, additional troops have been deployed to strategic locations and routes, while special forces units and air support elements have been placed on high alert to ensure rapid response capability.

On Saturday, both the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force inducted a total of 4,687 new recruits to boost their manpower. While the army inducted 3,391 newly regular recruits, the Air Force graduated 1,296 airmen and airwomen.

Furthermore, Onoja said surveillance efforts—including aerial monitoring and intelligence gathering have been heightened to track the movement and communication patterns of suspected criminal groups.