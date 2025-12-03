Troops rescue six victims of Ejiba church attacks 

Kogi govt vows never to negotiate with bandits

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army Lokoja have confirmed the successful rescue of six kidnapped victims of Ejiba community in Yagba East Local Council of Kogi State.

Gunmen, last Sunday, had abducted worshippers at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, including the pastor and his wife. A statement yesterday in Lokoja by Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi read: “In the ongoing onslaught against banditry and kidnapping across Kogi State, troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have recorded another operational success with the rescue of six kidnapped victims during a coordinated search and rescue mission conducted within the Ejiba and Saminaka Forest axis spanning Yagba East and Yagba West Local Government Areas.

“The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to eliminate criminal activities and enhance security across the region.“The operation, which followed intensified air and ground offensives by troops and supported by the Nigeria Police helicopter, yielded positive results when troops deployed at Patrol Base Ejiba in Yagba West intercepted the kidnap victims.

“The rescued persons were found in a stable condition and confirmed to have been released by the bandits owing to the sustained pressure mounted by troops during the joint operations.

“While five of the rescued individuals have since undergone debriefing and were reunited with their families in Egbe and Ejiba communities of Yagba West Local Government Area, the sixth victim is currently receiving medical attention due to his condition at the point of rescue.”

The brigade reassured the public that the Nigerian Army remains committed to safeguarding lives and property across the state, stating: “Troops will continue to intensify operations, dominate the forests and identified hideouts, and deny criminals the freedom of action.”

HOWEVER, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, has said that the Kogi State government will never negotiate with criminals under any circumstances.

He made the declaration yesterday during a live programme. Fanwo said: “The state government is maintaining its zero-tolerance stance on negotiating with criminal elements. We will never bow to bandits under any circumstances.”

The commissioner stated that Governor Usman Ododo had made it clear that his administration would not engage in discussions or ransom deals with kidnappers, stressing that Kogi has both the will and the capacity to confront criminal networks.

He acknowledged the recent security incident in which kidnappers engaged military operatives in a gun battle, leading to the death of two civilians.

Fanwo regretted the loss but maintained that the intensity of the security response sent a strong message to the assailants. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to sustain aggressive security operations, stating that the state will continue to deploy its comprehensive security architecture to neutralise threats and protect residents.