UK-Nigeria trade mission opens in Abuja to boost women-led export growth

The UK-Nigeria Trade Mission under the SheTrades Commonwealth Plus Programme opened on Tuesday in Abuja, bringing together government officials, trade experts, UK importers, and women-led businesses for a three-day series of engagements aimed at expanding Nigeria’s non-oil export footprint.

The event, hosted at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council Headquarters, reflects ongoing efforts by both countries to strengthen bilateral trade and create more inclusive pathways for small businesses, particularly women entrepreneurs.

In her keynote address, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the mission aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s broader goal of diversifying Nigeria’s economy. She noted that women remain central to the nation’s productive sector and must be supported with the tools, partnerships, and opportunities required to thrive in global markets.

Dr. Oduwole highlighted progress made through collaborations with international trade bodies. Under the WTO and ITC WEIDE Fund, 146 women-led businesses have received training and digital support to enhance their export readiness.

She also referenced ongoing discussions at the PACT Conference taking place simultaneously in Abuja with representatives from more than 28 customs administrations, noting the importance of efficient trade processes in boosting export competitiveness.

A major point of interest was the decision by the United Kingdom in October to grant Nigeria tariff relief on almost 3,000 products under the Developing Countries Trading Scheme. According to the minister, this presents a significant opening for Nigerian exporters to reduce market entry costs and access one of the world’s most competitive consumer markets.

She added that the mission creates three important opportunities. These include improved access to export markets, stronger relationships between Nigerian businesses and UK importers, and increased global visibility for Nigerian brands.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, described the trade mission as a continuation of long-standing cooperation between the UK and Nigeria. She said NEPC remains committed to supporting women entrepreneurs through programmes such as SheTrades Nigeria and the Go Global Go Certification project, alongside ongoing capacity building designed to equip MSMEs with the skills needed to meet international standards.

Ayeni noted that more than 400 MSMEs have so far received global certifications through NEPC support, with women accounting for the majority of the beneficiaries.

She encouraged participants to make use of the opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and explore new markets, expressing optimism that the mission would lead to deeper partnerships and sustainable trade growth.

The trade mission will continue with training sessions, business meetings, and market entry workshops through November 20.