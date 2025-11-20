United Nigeria accepts Verydarkman, Mr Jollof’s apologies

Appreciates NCAA, security agencies’ intervention

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has accepted the public apologies issued by the social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, and comedian Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi (Mr Jollof), following their onboard altercation during the boarding of Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport on Monday.

The airline, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chibuike Uloka, said it acknowledged the remorse expressed by both men on their social media platforms, along with their commitment to refrain from any conduct capable of disrupting safety or decorum onboard flights.

The airline hoped the duo would honour this undertaking in the interest of maintaining a peaceful and orderly environment for all passengers.

UNA also expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Aviation Security (AVSEC), other relevant aviation agencies, the Asaba International Airport Authority, as well as its crew and operational team for their swift and professional response to the incident.

According to the statement, the coordinated intervention by the security agencies and regulatory authorities ensured that the situation was contained in line with established aviation safety protocols.

Besides, UNA reiterated its alignment with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and regulators in ongoing efforts to curb unruly passenger behaviour across the aviation sector. The carrier further urged passengers to cooperate with airline staff, airport authorities, and security operatives to safeguard the integrity of air travel.

“United Nigeria Airlines remains committed to delivering safe, reliable and dignified service across our network,” the statement added.

The Guardian reports that the altercation between the two celebrities drew criticism from internet users after a video circulating online shows the two individuals exchanging blows mid-flight, causing disruption among passengers.

Airline staff reportedly intervened, deboarding the two and handing them over to airport security for questioning.

VDM had addressed the incident on his Facebook page, displaying bite marks on his chest and stating, “He bite me… man wey dey bite, he no shame. I enter plane, I see am. I say, ‘You go slap me today o.’ I go near am, he punch me. He don spoil my tattoo now with him teeth wey he no brush.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both personalities have a history of online disputes, and the brawl has reignited public debate on social media.

Many users condemned the behaviour. One, @amagracie, wrote: “Two overgrown shameless adults. As long as they are not related to me, may the most shameless win the fight.” Another, @afrimoda_fabrics, described it as “so embarrassing, like two grown adults.”

Some commentators called for regulatory action. @nacamoto_556 suggested, “Aviation Authorities suppose place ban on both parties,” while @bettawithmei stated, “Mumu man, I hope Nigeria aviation bans him.”