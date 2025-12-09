Uzodimma appoints Onyeka as inaugural UISTO VC

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has approved the appointment of Prof. Aloysius Chijioke Onyeka as the inaugural Vice-Chancellor of the University of Innovation, Science and Technology, Omuma (UISTO).

The appointment, announced in a statement on Tuesday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, took effect from November 26.

UISTO received its operational licence from the National Universities Commission (NUC) in October, paving the way for its take-off.

Prof. Onyeka previously served as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education (AIFUE), Owerri, and earlier as Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University (KOMU), Ideato South.

According to the statement, Onyeka, a native of Okporo in Orlu Local Council, attended Okporo Town School, Ihitte-Akatta Primary School, and Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu, before earning his first degree from the former Imo State University, Etiti. He later obtained his Master’s and Doctorate degrees from the University of Ibadan.

Uzodimma described Onyeka’s appointment as a key step toward advancing the state’s drive for a knowledge-based economy.

The statement highlighted the new VC’s contributions to educational technology, noting that he pioneered the use of Computer-Based Testing for both JAMB and post-UTME screenings at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.

He also developed software for processing academic transcripts and grades, which remains in use.

The governor expressed confidence that under Onyeka’s leadership, UISTO would grow into a centre of academic excellence and technological advancement.

Meanwhile, the university has announced that it is now live on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), enabling it to participate in the 2025/2026 admissions cycle.

In a statement issued by Onyeka, prospective students were advised to check their admission status on CAPS, accept or reject offers, and complete other required processes in line with JAMB regulations.

UISTO stated that it aims to deliver innovation-driven education and urged applicants and parents to monitor the CAPS portal for updates.

“Prospective students can now: Check Admission Status: Access and confirm their admission status on JAMB CAPS. Manage Offers: Accept or reject provisional admission offers. Complete the Admission Process. Follow JAMB regulations to finalize their admission.

“UISTO aims to deliver world-class, innovation-driven education, shaping future thinkers and problem-solvers. The university encourages applicants, parents, and the public to regularly check the JAMB CAPS portal for updates.

“This marks a significant milestone for the university as it participates in the 2025/2026 admission cycle for both UTME and Direct Entry candidates.”