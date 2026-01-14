Uzodimma to establish robotic surgical centre in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, yesterday, signed a pact with IDCL Surgicals Limited to establish the first Robotic Surgical Centre in the country.

Through the state’s central health management organ – HeartlandHospital Management Corporation Limited – theImo State Government under Uzodimma had reached the landmark agreement with IDCL Surgicals Limited to pioneer a Robotic Surgical Centre and manage specialist hospitals across the State.

Led by Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme, a foremost pioneering Consultant in Urological and Robotic Surgery, IDCL Surgicals Limited brings expertise to this groundbreaking initiative.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed at Government House, Owerri, signifies a major stride towards advancing specialised, technology-driven healthcare services in Imo State and beyond.

The proposed Robotic Surgical Centre aims to provide cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedures utilising advanced DaVinci robotic systems, as the state-of-the-art technology promises enhanced surgical precision, reduced recovery times, and significantly improved patient outcomes.

During the signing ceremony, Uzodimma emphasised his administration’s commitment to attracting strategic investments and fostering public-private partnerships aimed at modernising healthcare delivery. He envisions positioning Imo State as a regional hub for advanced medical services and medical tourism.

In addition to treating patients, he said the Robotic Surgical Centre will serve as a research and training facility for medical professionals throughout the state and Nigeria.

The governor said: “Under the partnership, Heartland Hospital Management Corporation Limited will oversee hospital administration and clinical service management, while IDCL Surgicals Limited handles technical aspects such as infrastructure, equipment procurement, and operational support.”