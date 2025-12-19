Water Ministry goes paperless with launch of 1GOV digital system

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation has launched the 1GOV Enterprise Content Management (ECM) System, transitioning the Ministry from paper-based operations to a fully integrated, technology-driven platform.

The launch, part of the Federal Government’s commitment to digital governance under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to improve service delivery, transparency, and accountability across the Ministry.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, described the system as a landmark achievement that will enhance data management, streamline workflows, preserve institutional memory, and reduce operational costs.

“Efficient data management, proper technical documentation, and streamlined workflows are essential for effective governance in a highly technical Ministry such as Water Resources and Sanitation,” Utsev said.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, also lauded the initiative, describing it as a transformative step in public administration.

She emphasized that the Ministry’s mandate directly affects every Nigerian household through water supply, sanitation, irrigation, river basin development, hydrology, and climate resilience programmes.

According to Walson-Jack, the 1GOV ECMS enables secured digital records management, automated workflows, electronic approvals, real-time collaboration, and interoperability across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

She directed that all official correspondence be processed through approved digital channels following the launch.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Emanso Umobong, said the system will eliminate workflow inefficiencies, prevent document loss, improve service delivery, and strengthen accountability.

She urged staff to embrace the platform and commit to continuous capacity building to ensure sustainability.

Represented by Mr. Akintayo Ayodele-Bamisaye, the Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone Limited described the launch as a historic milestone for the Ministry, highlighting the role of digitization in centralizing government information and strengthening Nigeria’s digital sovereignty.

During a presentation on the ECM, Galaxy Backbone’s Mr. Ayodeji Bakare noted that the paperless service portal will promote seamless workflows, reduce operational costs, and enhance document traceability, marking a decisive step toward a fully paperless and digitally enabled public service.